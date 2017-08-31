Back in May, Carly Rae Jepsen dropped "Cut to the Feeling," a soaring pop song that arrived right in time to soundtrack all of our sticky summer nights spent drinking cocktails on nightclub rooftops. As all of her singles tend to be, "Cut to the Feeling" was just as transcendent and surreal as it was grounded and catchy, so it made perfect sense when word got around that the single would be attached to Leap!, an animated movie that features Jepsen as the voice of Odette, a "tough and mysterious school custodian" that mentors the film's protagonist.

To promote the release of the film's nationwide release in theaters last week, The Weinstein Company (the film studio behind Leap!) dropped a teaser video that intercut extended previews of scenes from the movie with footage of Carly Rae joyfully performing the song in a room with a few members from her band. Though the animated film is extremely colorful, the footage of Carly is in black-and-white. But with her charismatic charm and magnetic energy, the parts with Jepsen are equally vibrant.

Watch below.

[h/t Teen Vogue]

Splash photo via Youtube

