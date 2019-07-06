Cardi B literally snatched her own wig off on Friday night. The rapper headlined the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park, and gave it her all, with a surprise guest appearance from Lil Nas X. But the artist now low-keyregrets tossing her long black wig into the audience.

​Fans and followers, of course, replied with hilarious memes and GIFs. But the most accurate reply comes from user @buteraswiftly, who wrote, “CARDIII THAT WIG IS PROLLY ON EBAY RN SELLING FOR MILLIONSSSSSS.”

See our roundup ​of epic replies below:

