Cardi B literally snatched her own wig off on Friday night. The rapper headlined the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park, and gave it her all, with a surprise guest appearance from Lil Nas X. But the artist now low-keyregrets tossing her long black wig into the audience.
In a video she posted to Twitter, Cardi can be seen kneeling down on the stage mid-song, ripping the wig off her head, and throwing it into the screaming crowd. She captioned the clip, “I GOT CARRIED AWAY ......I want my wig back:/ Dm me .”
Fans and followers, of course, replied with hilarious memes and GIFs. But the most accurate reply comes from user @buteraswiftly, who wrote, “CARDIII THAT WIG IS PROLLY ON EBAY RN SELLING FOR MILLIONSSSSSS.”
See our roundup of epic replies below:
Images via Getty