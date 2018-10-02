Rapper Cardi B reportedly turned herself in to the New York Police Department earlier today in response to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment stemming from an incident at a club in August.

It is alleged that Cardi B ordered at attack on two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Queens following an altercation that involved bottles and chairs being thrown. According to TMZ, the fight was caused by a long standing-beef with one of the club's bartenders who Cardi believed had slept with Offset.

She voluntarily turned herself in to the authorities Monday morning and, unsurprisingly, looked stunning doing it. Wearing a beige blazer and pencil skirt along with a ruffly organza blouse and white pumps, Cardi B left the precinct smiling and runway ready.

Cardi B is scheduled to appear in court October 29th with her lawyer saying in a statement that they will dispute the charges. No word yet if Kelly Rowland will be called as a character witness.

Photo via Getty