Model, actress, mental health activist and eyebrow trendsetter Cara Delevingne announced on her Instagram yesterday that her debut novel, Mirror, Mirror, will come out in October 2017.

In her post Delevingne hints at a dark plot twist in the coming-of-age novel about a group of sixteen-year-old friends navigating "the minefield of school and relationships." The model also suggested starting a virtual book club with her fans, because she wants "to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!"









"I love these characters so much," she added. "I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone!"

We're glad Cara has found her new groove.

Pre-order Mirror, Mirror here.





