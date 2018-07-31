With celebrities from Dua Lipa and Hailey Baldwin to Princess Charlene of Monaco dressing head to toe in Versace and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story snagging nine nominations for this year's Emmy Awards, the Italian fashion house is in the limelight.

Celebrating her late brother's more-is-more approach in Versace's spring 2018 womenswear collection, it seems Donatella wants her client to stand in the spotlight too. In a tribute to Gianni, the designer revived archival baroque prints from his collections between 1991 and 1995.

Here, the gold and blue patterns featuring mythological Greco-Roman figures, jaguars, and Mediterranean florae were applied to a plush puffer jacket, pleated maxi skirt, and a cushion-like clutch. While these motifs enjoyed their moment of fame in the early '90s, their much-anticipated return attests to their abiding allure.

Images Via MatchesFashion.com