Cardi B may like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks, but we've got our heart set on these candy-red Fendis — that also kind of look like socks. With buttery leather in the front and plush varsity rib knit in the back, these thigh-highs exude executive prep glamour. While their snug fitting sock-sneakers counterparts can be unforgiving to a wonky toe or a bunion, Fendi's structured cuissard boots keep everything in place without compromising on the au courant, streamlined sock style.

Red Leather Cuissard Boots, $1490; Fendi.com

Images Via Fendi.com