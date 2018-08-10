BRB Buying: Christopher John Rogers's Rainbow Look

Brooklyn-based designer Christopher John Rogers has penchant for striking proportions and never skimps out on color. The Louisiana native, whose professional pedigree boasts Tanya Taylor and Rosie Assoulin, creates distinguished clothes that are at once sensual and sharp. Peppered with eye-catching details including glinting Swarovski crystals, exaggerated collars and cuffs, and frayed edges, Rogers's emotive designs are sophisticated without succumbing to humdrum minimalism. Here, the designer takes a no holds barred approach, mixing jaguar spots and with off-kilter rainbow stripes on a cotton poplin button-down and pencil skirt. Place your orders now, after the 24-year-old's namesake collection debuts at New York Fashion Week this September, who knows how long his waitlist could get.

Images Courtesy of Christopher John Rogers