'Bohemian Rhapsody' Brings Queen Back Up on the Charts

It's been 30 years since legendary band Queen dropped their last music project, and 27 since the tragic loss of their lead singer Freddie Mercury, but today their hits have been climbing up the music charts once more thanks to biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The band has always been a relevant household name in music, but it has recently experienced a renaissance as more people have been listening to them on platforms such as Spotify. According to CNBC, "The song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' went from 87th place globally one day before the movie's release to 15th place one week later." The song has also returned to the Billboard Hot 100 for the third time—the last being in 1992.

The film has also been able to give Queen two simultaneous top ten albums for the very first time in the band's history. The soundtrack came in at number three, which is the group's highest ranking since 1980. And their "Greatest Hits" compilation came in at number nine.

Bohemian Rhapsody has made $130 million domestically since its November 2 release, and is still showing in theaters nationwide.