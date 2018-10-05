The mastermind behind Blood Orange, Dev Hynes has shared a stunning new visual for Negro Swan. In a new video for "Chewing Gum," which features ASAP Rocky and Project Pat, Rocky and Hynes off-road around a desert sporting flowing silk durags which glow in the twilight. The honey-thick song is the perfect backdrop for the graceful, slow-mo shots of the enigmatic but tender scene. Hynes directed the video himself, once again revealing his tremendous talent for visual poetry, in addition to his musical chops.

"My newest album is an exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color," Hynes told fans of Negro Swan on Instagram. "A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness." Watch below: