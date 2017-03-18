In the latest loop-de-loop of the Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian emotional roller coaster, the couple appear to be back together for good. Chyna appears next month on the cover of Cosmopolitan South Africa and gave readers an exclusive look into her relationship with Rob.









"I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs," she told Cosmopolitan. "Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."

"I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier," she continued.









Chyna even delved into her relationship with the Kardashian Klan, saying once Dream was born petty differences were set aside. Reportedly Kris Jenner was even in the delivery room with her. She also talked about her relationship with Tyga.

"You have to learn to forgive and forget. Many people don't like to forgive others," Chyna said. "Even if someone does something awful to you, you need to forgive them to be able to move on with your life. You can't hold on to that stuff because it'll make you a bitter person and it'll block your blessings. You need to let it go and be free."

You can read more in the new issue of Cosmo SA.

Header photo via Instagram/Blac Chyna