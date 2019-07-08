There's only one person that could revive 2018's slime green trend, and that's Billie Eilish. The 17-year-old pop star took to Instagram this weekend to show off her brand new neon hair, which she paired with a matching hoodie, sunglasses and sweatpants.

"Ooh a green sister," controversial beauty blogger James Charles added. Influencer of the moment, who recently made headlines after getting engaged to YouTuber Jake Paul, Tana Mongeau, also enthusiastically noted: "you are the coolest person i know bottom line."

This isn't the first time Eilish has experimented with her hair. Since breaking into the mainstream, the "bad guy" hitmaker has become famous for her glam-grunge personal style and is often seen sporting a range of hair colors including purple, green and pink.

