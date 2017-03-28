Update, 3/28/17:



Bill O'Reilly has come to his senses (or at least bowed to the internet for today) and apologized for his comments about Rep. Maxine Waters' hair.

"As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her 'old school," O'Reilly said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize."

Bill O'Reilly, Fox news talk show host and America's cranky old uncle, is being dragged by the internet after mocking California Congresswoman Maxine Waters' hair.

Commenting on a clip of Waters addressing Congress, O'Reilly says, "I didn't hear a word she said, I was looking at the James Brown wig."

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt then attempts a defense of the 78-year-old congresswoman, saying, "I have to defend her on that, you can't go after a woman's looks," before adding, "I think she's very attractive."

"I didn't say she wasn't attractive," O'Reilly interjects, never wanting to be mistaken for anti-woman, of course. "I love James Brown."

Ol' Bill might've thought this clip would go unnoticed, as most of his work does, by the liberal masses, but the internet was quick to defend the storied congresswoman and drag O'Reilly to his grave:

Bill O'Reilly is an asshole. A racist, misogynistic asshole.

Fire @FoxNews Bill O'Reilly "I didn't hear a word" Rep. Maxine Waters said because he was focused on "the James Brown wig." 100% Racist! rt pic.twitter.com/10XaO7TGti

Bill O'Reilly: I'm not racist

Also Bill O'Reilly: A black woman's hair disqualifies her from getting my attention https://t.co/dyyFXqsu3M

When your hair is as beautiful as Bill O'Reilly's ... https://t.co/DeALPwmM3U

Is this the most blatantly racist (and sexist) thing Bill O'Reilly has ever said on @FoxNews? https://t.co/WktyPiESvd pic.twitter.com/pCQVmOXVJs

Perhaps, like some on Twitter who rushed to O'Reilly's defense, you might be wondering, "Hey, what's the big deal? We make fun of Trump's hair all the time."



First, Trump's hair is objectively funny-looking. This is a non-negotiable, nonpartisan, all-American fact.

Secondly, and more seriously, America's historically racist attitude toward and policing of black women's hair makes this comment especially trifling. O'Reilly is likely well aware of this fact but just doesn't care.

Luckily, Solange has already addressed this issue more beautifully than we ever could:





