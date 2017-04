Your Saturday evening is about to get hella chill because the young angels known as Chloe x Halle have just dropped a gorgeous short cover of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble."









They posted the 50 second clip on Twitter where it was immediately snapped up by waiting fans.





I swear they can make any song sound like gold 😩😭😭. They so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/KrdgAaTrqZ

— Undercover Afro🇵🇦 (@_PreppyBlkGyal) April 8, 2017





SEE WHAT WE NOT GONE DO IS IGNORE THIS https://t.co/j1kvzXIbz6

— 🦄🌈April 28th 👽🚀 (@AmbrasiatheLION) April 8, 2017





The duo's new mixtape "The Two of Us" is out now on their website.

Header photo via John Salangsang/BFA.com