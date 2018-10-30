Beyoncé doesn't do anything half-baked, and that includes Halloween. For this year's holiday, she channeled Toni Braxton for a remake of the '90s R&B singer's first official single off her self-titled debut album, "Another Sad Love Song." Donning a simple white tank top, statement gold jewelry, a dark crimson lip and high-waisted jeans with a layered chain belt, Bey not only reminded us that current fashion truly hasn't changed much since 1993, but that Queen Bey can pull off damn near any hairstyle with ease.

Last year Bey perfectly nailed five of Lil' Kim's iconic fits over the years, including her famous neon green look: