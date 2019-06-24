Bored with some time to spare? Look no further than a new choose-your-own-adventure game that forces you to reckon with your shortcomings by asking, Could you be Beyoncé's assistant for a day?

Over the weekend, a thread by Twitter user Green Chyna went viral and revealed that most of us would be fired within the hour of our new job. From questions about what to get her for breakfast to whether she should shower after swimming or not, it's a tough one even for the most devoted of fans.

Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD pic.twitter.com/26ix05Hkhp — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

Case and point, even Chrissy Teigen couldn't get to the end.

This is amazing and really well done 😂 I got fired about 3 in. https://t.co/gLdnqQY8tE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 23, 2019

See what everyone else who's been playing the game has to say about not being able to make it past the third question, below.

tfw you don’t get Beyoncé’s assistant fired pic.twitter.com/eJCkA5HCOr — Catherine Gabel (@catherine_gabel) June 23, 2019

me trying not to get fired as Beyoncé’s assistant: pic.twitter.com/eD7S1gck7X — . (@YonceVocals) June 24, 2019

i got fired for playing sandcastles pic.twitter.com/chD2oOusqG — deb (@debp___) June 23, 2019

I NEED THE OPINION OF SOMEONE WHO BEYONCÉ ACTUALLY FIRED — thysz | #ResistTogether (@thysz) June 23, 2019