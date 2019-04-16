Lizzo is having the biggest year of her career, fresh off the release of an ass-shaking Missy Elliott collab, "Tempo," and leading up to her new album, Cuz I Love You, out this Friday. Easily the buzziest artist of the moment, her Coachella debut was one of the most anticipated sets this weekend, and she successfully exceeded the hype — powering through technical difficulties (her music kept cutting out) and landing every. single. high. note. possible.

A rising style star and beacon of body positivity, Lizzo's stage look also overwhelmed our expectations. She wore a custom silver thong bodysuit with matching cape, all designed by Los Angeles-based queer staple Brad Callahan (BCALLA). He's perhaps best known today for dressing Drag Race winners like Aquaria and Violet Chachki, as well as collaborating with nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch. Lizzo looked statuesque, shimmering on stage and twirling around to showcase her thong and celebrate #ASSCHELLA.

Callahan worked with Marko Monroe and Quinn Wilson (of Lizzo's creative team) to achieve the design, and says the entire piece was developed using dozens of different petals. "We hand-cut 7 1/2 yards of vinyl into petals," he says," which were then hand-appliquéd."

Lizzo will be wearing custom BCALLA again for weekend two of Coachella 2019. "I love Lizzo because she's a powerhouse of talent and beauty. She's all about approaching the world with self-love and humor."

Sketch courtesy of Brad Callahan (BCALLA)

In-process photo courtesy of Brad Callahan (BCALLA)

Friday night, standout performer Janelle Monáe invited Lizzo on stage during her Pharrell collaboration, "I Got The Juice" — a fitting moment, considering Lizzo's own anthem, "Juice." Monáe celebrated their collective "Black Girl Magic," and the two danced together to uproarious applause at the festival's main stage. She also supported Lizzo's breakout set, gifting the Internet with her own "You're doing amazing sweetie" moment a la Kris Jenner.

During New York Fashion Week, BCALLA presented a Ballroom-inspired, metallic collection at Brooklyn's 3 Dollar Bill, featuring real performers from the QTPOC community. "I get billed as a drag designer a lot, but the fact of the matter is that when I was young and hungry in New York, the drag queens and performance artists needed looks, and no one would dress them," the designer told PAPER. "I stepped in because I didn't feel they demeaned my clothes, but rather gave them life through performance. Clothes are just fabric without a body in them."

Lizzo's third studio album, Cuz I Love You, is out this Friday, April 19. Check out the 11-song tracklist, below, featuring one with Gucci Mane, and follow Lizzo on Instagram (@lizzobeeating).