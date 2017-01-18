Balenciaga Paid Tribute to Bernie Sanders in Their FW17 Fashion Show
As the countdown to the end of the world -- i.e Inauguration Day -- continues, fashion continues take a stand against Trump, And now we can add Balenciaga to the list of (sensible) fashion designers, thanks to the wishful thinking exhibited by their new collection.
During their fall/winter '17 fashion show, the brand laid their political views on the runway by using the politician who got away -- namely Bernie Sanders, whose signature campaign logo served as a prominent design motif for the collection. See? Even the French were feeling the Bern.
