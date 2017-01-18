As the countdown to the end of the world -- i.e Inauguration Day -- continues, fashion continues take a stand against Trump, And now we can add Balenciaga to the list of (sensible) fashion designers, thanks to the wishful thinking exhibited by their new collection.

Balenciaga incorporated Bernie Sanders' campaign logo for their F/W 2017 collection. #Balenciaga2017 pic.twitter.com/jo0pOnz3ux

— models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) January 18, 2017

During their fall/winter '17 fashion show, the brand laid their political views on the runway by using the politician who got away -- namely Bernie Sanders, whose signature campaign logo served as a prominent design motif for the collection. See? Even the French were feeling the Bern.