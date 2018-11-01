Would You Believe This Hoodie Is Marc Jacobs?

After her first collaboration with Marc Jacobs (a cheeky take on bootleg merchandise) sold out, New York-based photographer and writer Ava Nirui has teamed up with the label for a second partnership. This time Nirui is riffing on one of America's favorite spreads "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!" in a yellow hoodie emblazoned with daisies and a dialogue bubble that reads, "I can't believe it's not Marc Jacobs!"

Accompanying her design are styles by friends including a scratch-off themed hoodie by Idea Books, a bagel and lox-inspired one by Better founder Avi Gold, and Stray Rats designer Julian Consugra's iteration with cartoon characters.

