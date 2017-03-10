In November, we spoke with Atlanta's Zazie Beetz about the limited portrayal of people of color in mainstream media. Four months later and it seems as if Hollywood was listening and is ready to give one of their brightest stars another role deserving of her acting chops.

On Thursday, Ryan Reynolds announced on Twitter that Beetz had been cast as luck-manipulating mutant and sniper Domino in the high anticipated Deadpool sequel.

Beetz beat out previously rumored frontrunners like Kerry Washington, and Janelle Monae to secure the fan favorite part. Beetz joins Reynolds, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic in the David Leitch directed superhero film expected to hit theaters January 2018.

Congratulations Zazie! We're all rooting for you!

