Yesterday, Ariana Grande released her extensively teased new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, off her upcoming album, Sweetener, entitled "The Light Is Coming." The video is out today, so the light is here, and dimmer than we anticipated. The random bursts of light in the video, which is otherwise full of artful shadow, frame Grande and Minaj, who look amazing as always: Grande in dewy skin and a serious weave ponytail moment, and Minaj in a leotard, sporting those stone-encrusted thin sunglasses that are so hot right now.

Related | Break the Internet: Nicki Minaj



The dynamic duo romp gleefully but seriously around what looks like a makeshift forest on a Hollywood set, in what also seems like one candid take. The visuals help boost the bop's study in contrasts: "the light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole," Grande playfully sing-raps over Pharrell's skittering production. But this leaves us with questions. Is this all a meta-commentary on having hope for the future? Is the album title Sweetener born from a desire to add some much-needed sweetness and light to the world? Knowing Grande (and Minaj, too, for that matter), who is not afraid of a concept, or a mood, all of the above seems possible.





Photo: Getty Images