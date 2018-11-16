The long ponytail is dead, long live the long pony!

It is clearly the dawn of a new era for Grande, and with the dawning of a new era comes the need for a new look. Having complained that her signature long pony had become a painful look to keep up, Grande took to Instagram today to unveil her a new haircut. Opting for a shoulder length bob, Grande initially commented that "this filter took my eyebrows away but I promise they're there," before later letting the cut speak for itself. If Justin Bieber can get behind Grande's new phase, so can we.