The long ponytail is dead, long live the long pony!
After securing her first number one debut on the Billboard charts and surpassing Ed Sheeran's previously held record of having a song reach 100 million plays the fastest on Spotify, Ariana Grande is riding high off the success of her breakup single "Thank U, Next." Clearly having moved on from her split with Pete Davidson and the Sweetener chapter of her life, Grande is thriving and has even hinted that her next album may be closer than we ever could have ever anticipated.
It is clearly the dawn of a new era for Grande, and with the dawning of a new era comes the need for a new look. Having complained that her signature long pony had become a painful look to keep up, Grande took to Instagram today to unveil her a new haircut. Opting for a shoulder length bob, Grande initially commented that "this filter took my eyebrows away but I promise they're there," before later letting the cut speak for itself. If Justin Bieber can get behind Grande's new phase, so can we.
