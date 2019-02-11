Ariana Grande may not have graced the 61st Grammy Awards red carpet, or the awards ceremony tonight despite her first ever win, but she knows that's no excuse to waste a killer outfit. The singer took matters into her own hands, and had her own photoshoot with her custom Zac Posen silver ball gown.

Photographer and friend Alfredo Flores directed and shot the whole thing, and Ari posted a total of six pics on her Instagram, clearly feeling herself — as she should. Her dog Myron, who she adopted after rapper Mac Miller passed away, also seemed to love her look as he surfed on the gown's hem.

Designer Zac Posen also posted a photo of Ari with the caption, "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo" because, yes, she looks absolutely magical. As Alfredo Flores puts it, she is a true "grammy princess."