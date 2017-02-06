Katrina: American Crime Story, the second installment of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story franchise, has just found its star in the form of legendary actress Annette Bening.

The FX series, which is focused around the Hurricane Katrina crisis, will reportedly see Bening as Louisiana governor, Kathleen Blanco, for her first TV role in over a decade. The only unfortunate detail? You'll have to hold out till 2018 for the premiere.

photo by Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

