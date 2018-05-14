Yesterday was Mother's Day (I really hope you remembered), which means your friends and faves came out with appreciation posts for their mamas, and while you were choosing the perfect photo where your mom looks young and hot (you got it all from her) posing with a naturally adorable infant you, Andre 3000 took it to a new level.

Dropping two new songs dedicated to his mother, Sharon Benjamin Hodo, who passed away in 2013, the Outkast alum also shared screenshots of texts between the two of them and photos of him and his mother.









Listen to "Me&My; (To Bury Your Parents)" and "Look Ma No Hands," below, and tell your mom you love her.

Photo via Getty

