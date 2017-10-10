Aminé, the multi-talented, self-made, multi-hyphenate extraordinaire, is back with another exceptional video for new single "Spice Girl" — his tribute to the iconic British girl group who ruled the 90s.

The visual sees Aminé cuddled up with the naked, female Aminé, before getting some ink, clipping his toenails, lotioning up and receiving a prison visit from Issa Rae. In a recent interview with PAPER, the Portland rapper expressed his love for the Insecure star, saying he "freaked out" when she tweeted her love for his recent album, Good For You. As for you Spice Girl stans, prepare yourselves for a truly magical Mel B cameo. *Chef's kiss.*

Watch below and read our profile with Aminé here.