Because nothing more horrifying than our current political landscape, the next season of American Horror Story will cover the 2016 US election.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live to promote his current show Feud starring Jessica Lange, creator Ryan Murphy revealed his plans for the seventh installment of AHS.

"I don't have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. I think that will be interesting for a lot of people."



Host Andy Cohen then queried if there will be a "Trump-like character" written into the show, to which Murphy replied: "maybe".

How literal Murphy's interpretation of the catastrophe that was last year's election will be, we just don't know, though we could definitely all use a little Murphy magic to put everything in perspective.

In the meantime, we wait with bated breath for another great Trump impersonator.

