"Mama's Back!"

Drag Race Superstar Queen, Alyssa Edwards, is coming to Netflix with her own docu-series. The show, Dancing Queen, focuses on the fan-favorite drag queen's Texas-based Beyond Belief Dancing Company as Edwards shouts, clucks, shades, and molds aspiring young dancer into competitive shape. Think of it as a campier version of Dance Moms with the exact same amount of shouting as you would expect. (The mental image of Edwards doing a drag impersonation of Abby Lee Miller is too good to pass up) Precocious children, over-protective stage moms, and a catty drag queen at the center of it all is reality TV gold that practically writes itself. Related | Is Courtney Act Ushering in a New Era of Drag on TV?

Amidst the delightful chaos, the trailer offers a look into some potentially more tender moments as we see Justin Johnson, Edwards' off-stage name, tearfully ask an off-screen figure "why did you tell me my life was an abomination?" The show gets at the heart of what makes drag special; its ability to empower the performers and bring out a new side of them they might not otherwise discover in day-to-day life.

Dancing Queen comes to Netflix October 5th, watch the trailer below:

Photo via Getty Images