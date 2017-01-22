White House press secretary Sean Spicer falsely claimed Friday's inauguration crowd was the "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period." And despite being incorrect, Kellyanne Conway said he was just giving "alternative facts."
Chuck Todd asked Conway about Spicer's statements during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"You're saying it's a falsehood. And they're giving--Sean Spicer, our press secretary--gave alternative facts," Conway said.
"Alternative facts aren't facts, they are falsehoods," Todd responded.
The laughable back-and-forth has spawned its own trending hashtag and a series of memes on Twitter. Users are posting two versions of the same story with the hashtag #AlternativeFacts as well as pictures of Sean Spicer with inarguable "facts."