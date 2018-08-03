Strappy, sparkly, velutinous, and bad-ass. It's no secret that shoes will make an outfit, especially one of these. Cowboy boots made a huge splash the last few seasons (hello, Joanne), and Coach has updated them in metallic leather and glitter to make the perfect Western classic. Bling for your feet? Look no further than Balenciaga's Talon Slash Pumps. These are eight our favorite statement heels, right now.

Related | Scan These 8 Must-Have Wallets and Keychains