It's the one year anniversary of FREE 6LACK, the near-flawless RnB offering from breakout artist 6LACK which subsequently caught the attention of XO and some of the biggest artists in hip hop, and in celebration the Atlanta artist added three new bonus tracks to the record that will have you at hello.

Featuring T-Pain (dream man!) and the lovely BANKS (dream combo!), 6LACK gets especially explorative and dare I say, experimentative, on the new releases.

Listen below and read our profile with 6LACK here.