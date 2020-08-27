The Peekaboo is one of Fendi's most iconic, familiar bags. Since its debut in the brand's Spring 2009 collection, the soft satchel has been spotted on everyone from Rihanna to Penelope Disick. Now, the bag is the subject of its first-ever dedicated campaign with a little help from Zoey Deutch.

The campaign finds Deutch taking an afternoon LA stroll, twirling in front of a darkened backdrop and playfully posing for paparazzi. Throughout the glamorous sequence — eventually leading to the campaign's photoshoot — she carries a brown Peekaboo, whose custom pocket swaps from green snakeskin to pink and yellow leather.

Deutch's moods visibly change as her Peekaboo opens or closes, showing the bag's goal to extend its wearer's personalities — as seen in past campaigns with Chloe and Halle Bailey and TK Wonder and Ciprianna Quann.

As a longtime Fendi fan, Deutch was thrilled to be part of the Peekaboo project. "It was one of my favorite shooting days ever," Deutch said in a statement. "There was a lot to get done in a short time but everyone was in such a great mood. Good people, great energy and amazing bags... what could be better?"

Naturally, the campaign finds Deutch clad in brand-new, head-to-toe Fendi, specifically a ruffled babydoll dress and oversized cardigan (belted and worn as a dress) from its Pre-Fall 2020 collection. Though she's worn Fendi before — most notably in a striking couture jumpsuit at this year's Golden Globes and carrying a vintage Baguette in The Politician — this her first role as its brand ambassador.

The Iseeu model that Deutch wears is fresh off the brand's Fall 2020 runway. Featuring a soft "deep smile," the transitional bag's front opens to show pockets that can be customized with colors, materials and monograms. You can check out Deutch's campaign and the Peekaboo Iseeu on Fendi's website.