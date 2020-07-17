VSCO has launched a new creative series in support Black artists and online communities.



Spearheaded by VSCO's Shavone Charles, the #BlackJoyMatters initiative aims to spotlight Black creatives creating work that centers their joy and is far beyond just the trauma and adversity we typically seen online.

As such, the platform will start amplifying the entire spectrum of the Black diasporic existence to its millions-strong community starting today. But by allowing a number of Black creatives to reclaim "joy, healing, and wellness," Charles says the hope is to "help the world see a more holistic picture of Black Stories and Black joy through our lens, vs what's portrayed by the outside world."

VSCO's program will run all summer long and kicks off with an open call for their #BlackJoyMatters Art & Portrait Series. The company will also be debuting a new, curated in-app carousel of images posted by VSCO users. Additionally, they will also be launching their Melanin Collection page, spotlighting everything from Black queer creators to Nigerian style bloggers.

Check out the initiative via the VSCO app now.