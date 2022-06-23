Troye Sivan has never been one to be shy about his minimal makeup routine, or as he calls it, his no makeup-makeup look, which he's shared with millions on YouTube.

That's not to say he can't go full glam when he needs to, whether it's for his "Bloom" music video or multiple Met Gala red carpet moments. It's that versatility with his makeup that's helped him score ads for brands like Glossier and MAC.

His latest cosmetics partnership is arguably his biggest yet: YSL Beauty announced him as the brand's latest US ambassador. (Fellow Gen Z star Barbie Ferreira was also named one in February.)

"I’ve been a fan of YSL Beauty for years and I’m ecstatic to join such an iconic brand that emboldens and inspires boundary-breaking edge, community and attitude,” said Sivan. “YSL Beauty’s products are designed for those that own, or want to own, their unique individuality and I’m honored to be part of that narrative.”

As part of the new ambassadorship, he'll be starring in campaigns for YSL Beauty's NU Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint for enhancing lips and cheeks ("the same undone but well-done look Gen Z fell in self-love with from the get-go," the brand says.)