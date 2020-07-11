Telfar Global and Mission Chinese Food Launch Limited Edition Bag

Fashion brand Telfar Global and New York City restaurant Mission Chinese Food have come together to release a limited edition shopping bag.

The medium-sized, metallic chrome bag is extremely limited, and is only available through online food ordering platform ChowNow. And it comes with a vial of Mission Chinese's chili oil and seaweed chips. The best part about the whole deal is that 20% of all proceeds from the sales of the hot fashion accessory go to The Okra Project, which seeks to give hot meals to Black trans folx.

The shopping bag drops at 3PM EST, and is available for pickup and delivery from Mission Chinese's Manhattan location.

But don't worry if you're unable to order now, because Telfar says that restocks will be on their way soon.