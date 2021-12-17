It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

FKA twigs & The Weeknd — "Tears in the Club"

The first single from twigs’ new El Guincho-produced party record is a knockout dance hit, featuring The Weeknd, that captures just how we all feel.

Shygirl — "Cleo at Abbey Road"

Luxuriant and unreal, “Cleo At Abbey Road” is Shygirl on her diva shit, proving she’s got what it takes to go to the next level.

Rebecca Black & Slayyyter — "Read My Mind"

Ridiculous but undeniably sophisticated in its writing, “Read My Mind” is a surreal display of Rebecca Black and Slayyyter’s idiosyncratic vibes.

BABYNYMPH & Basside — "freaky (fuck your dad)"

There’s nothing to say about “freaky (fuck your dad)” that isn’t in the title. Just listen.

Burna Boy & Wizkid — "B D’Or"

Another perfect union between two African giants, “B D’Or” is a future summer heater to get you through winter.

Big Thief — "Spud Infinity"

“Spud Infinity” is vintage Big Thief — so adventurous and so expansive while still feeling intimate and real, a combination Adrienne Lenker and Co always nail.

Tierra Whack — "Heaven"

The last installment of Tierra Whack’s three-EP series might be her best — a rich, luscious set of R&B tracks anchored by “Heaven."

Gabriella Cohen — "But I Wanted To"

Gabriella Cohen writes love songs that sway and lilt like lullabies. “But I Wanted To” is a secretly hard-hitting jaunt.

Cat Power — "Unhate"

The only original on Cat Power’s new covers album is this wild, electric new version of “Unhate” that’s a reminder of the power of Chan Marshall’s songwriting.

Waxahatchee — "Tomorrow"

This is a children’s song, but there’s still nothing like Waxahatchee’s songwriting, which is as clarified and gorgeous as ever on “Tomorrow."