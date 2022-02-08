- Fashion
- test
- Entertainment
- TXT
- Break the Internet ®
- Booked x Busy
- Get-Paper
- Sponsored
- Care
- Break The Internet 2018
- Pride
- #20ninescene
- RM Tests
- Politics
- popular
- ATF Story
- Brought to you by American Express
- Know Your Rights
- PAPER People 2018
- Break The Internet 2019
- The Past
- PAPER x Club Quarantine Presents: Lady Gaga's Chromatica Fundrager
- Coronavirus
- Paper People 2020
- Beauty2
- Born This Way
- PAPER x Club Quarantine: 10 Years of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”
- TXT
- We’re getting into NFTS…
SOPHIE will forever be amongst the stars.
One year after her passing, the International Astronomical Union's Working Group Small Body Nomenclature (WGSBN) has immortalized the groundbreaking artist with an entire asteroid previously known as RE1.
Initially discovered in 1980 by Antonín Mrkos at the Czech Republic's Klet' Observatory, the asteroid has now been renamed "Sophiexeon," according to a new statement from the IAU, which lauded SOPHIE as "an electronic music pioneer whose futuristic style changed the landscape of pop music in the early 21st century."
The news follows a fan petition asking NASA to rename TOI-1338b — a circumbinary exoplanet discovered in 2019 by Wolf Cukier — after the late artist thanks to its visual similarities to the cover art for SOPHIE's critically acclaimed debut, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides.
"I am requesting that TOI-1338 b be named in honor of SOPHIE, in honor of a great LGBT+ influence. I want her name to be remembered and her influence to continue to flourish for many years to come," Christian Arroyo wrote last February. "Her fans would love to pay homage by having her name be remembered in this way and for her influence to continue to flourish for years to come."
In response to the asteroid's renaming, Arroyo wrote in an update that while it may not be TOI-1338b, the announcement meant that the highly influential artist would still "forever be part of the cosmos."
Read the IAU's announcement here.
Photo by Jason Altaan for PAPER
- Groundbreaking Artist and Trans Icon SOPHIE Dies at 34 - PAPER ›
- Fans Are Petitioning to Name a Planet After SOPHIE - PAPER ›
Gigi Hadid Causes 'Commotion' on Rihanna's Instagram