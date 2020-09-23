Sometime last decade, wedge sneakers — a savvy combo of heel and athletic shoe — were all the rage, with everyone from Isabel Marant to Giuseppe Zanotti creating their own version of the trend. Now, Reebok and Maison Margiela have their own signature take that combines the best of both brands' aesthetics.

The new shoe debuted at Paris Couture Week as part of Reebok and Maison Margiela's Spring 2020 Artisanal show. It's a mixture of classics: Reebok's 1994 Instapump Fury sneaker and Maison Margiela's 1988 Tabi split-toe boot , updated with chunkier soles and trendy geometric color combinations.

Though John Galliano has led Margiela since 2014, this sneaker pump notably marks his first collaboration with another brand.

The high-top silhouettes come in four different colorways in either all-black or all-white, while the other designs are inspired by the Instapump's original palette: Yellow, black and red, or white, blue and red. The shoe materials include calfskin and rubber, with expansive foam soles created for maximum comfort.

Naturally, the sneakers are garnering both positive and perplexed reactions from Twitter users, as Galliano's bold designs often do.

Before becoming a sneaker pump, the Tabi split-toe design swept Maison Margiela's runways as a boot, mule, ballet flat and even a sole that was once taped to a model's feet with clear tape. Maison Margiela x Reebok is available to shop now on Margiela's site.