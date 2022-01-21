Congrats are in order for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who announced today that they became parents for the first time. The couple, who wed in 2018, shared a joint announcement on Instagram with the happy news.

Both Chopra and Jonas posted identical notes that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.” They also thanked fans in advance for giving them the space they’ve requested.

This huge announcement comes just weeks after the couple sparked split rumors when the actress dropped “Jonas” from her name on Instagram. Some fans believed it was a sign of trouble in paradise back in November, but Priyanka attempted to tamp down the rumors by openly flirting with her husband on social media days later, Vanity Fair recalls. When asked about the blip of drama, Chopra said, “It’s just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

It’s funny now, knowing that while we were all worried about the future of the Chopra-Jonas dynasty thanks to some social media drama, the couple in question were actually off trying to grow their family — out of the spotlight.

Babies have been on Chopra's mind for years, which she’s been open about discussing. She told People in 2018, “I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Lucky for Chopra, she and Jonas didn’t have to wait that long at all. Congratulations!