Fashion
PAPER Fashion: Metallic Arms
Photography and creative direction by Alberto Pelayo / Styling by Nayeli de Alba / Hair by Riccardo Morandin / Makeup by Erisson Musella
México-born and Italy-based fashion photographer Alberto Pelayo imagines a surreal story about manipulation of the human body when metallic arms take control of their subjects for PAPER fashion.
Pants and top: Ottolinger, Corset: Didu, Shorts: Diesel, Boots: Miista, Earrings: Maison Margiela
Click through the series, below, featuring Diesel, Maison Margiela and Ottolinger.
Photography and creative direction: Alberto Pelayo (at Caos18)
Styling: Nayeli de Alba
Photo assistants: Marco Cerullo, Gianluigi Esposito and Victoria Rivera
Styling assistant: Nicole Pelayo
Set design: Verónica Ferrari
Hair: Riccardo Morandin (at W-MManagement)
Makeup: Erisson Musella (using Maria Nila)
Casting: Manuel Scrima
Model: Tatiana Torres (at Elite Modeling Agency)
Studio: Milano Studio Digital
3D rendering: Luca Fiorio