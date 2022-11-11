"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see November's newest arrivals.

Susan Alexandra Judaica Collection

Susan Alexandra's new collection is all about integrating Judaica into your daily life. There's a watermelon glass menorah, ornate mezuzahs, colorful Shabbos candlesticks and handmade yarmulkes in Yankees designs. Jewelry pieces include Star of David-inspired necklaces, Punim bracelets, earrings and bracelets with evil eye, matzoh ball soup and challah motifs. Available now at SusanAlexandra.com

Gucci HA HA HA Photography: Mark Borthwick/ Courtesy of Gucci

First teased in a Milan press conference back in June, the Gucci HA HA HA collection with Harry Styles is finally here just in time for the holidays. The campaign sees Styles in a bunch of pieces from the collaboration including gingham blazers, Prince of Wales coats and bamboo bags. “I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life," Styles says. "I’ve known Alessandro [Michele] for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people. I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.” Available now at Gucci.com

Balenciaga x Adidas Photography: Joshua Bright/ Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga's Adidas collab has arrived. The capsule, which debuted on the runway as part of Balenciaga's New York Stock Exchange show earlier this year, includes tracksuit reimagined as business attire; high-heeled Pantashoes; T-shirts; baggy jeans; the Hourglass Bag, and signature Balenciaga jewelry styles get the Three Stripe treatment. The dedicated campaign features Bella Hadid, Isabelle Huppert and more passing time in isolated offices. Available now at balenciaga.com and adidas.com/balenciaga

Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta's 2nd Capsule Collection Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

This latest Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta capsule features 12 pieces consisting of 8 styles that include the core Icon Jacket, Icon Parka, Bunny Hoodie, Puffer Vest and Jacket, and Parka Puffer, along with lightweight quilted Vest and matching Pant in Egret White, Coconut Milk and Beluga Black. For the first time, the bestselling Bunny is trimmed with genuine Tigrado shearling, while the Icon Jacket is trimmed with the same shearling. Available starting November 10 at MooseKnucklesCanada.com

Fendi Re-Edition Baguettes Courtesy of Fendi