Congratulations are in order for Naomi Campbell! The supermodel and fashion icon is now a mom for the first time at the age of 50.

Campbell shared the news in an Instagram post of her baby girl's feet. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.



No word yet on how the baby came to be or what her relationship status is (she's always been private about her personal life) but congrats again to the new mom!