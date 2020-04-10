Naomi Campbell Recreated Her Iconic 'Check Your Lipstick' Line

Saving us at the end of this long weird week, Naomi Campbell has recreated her infamous "check your lipstick" catchphrase, and it's everything.

The supermodel was recording a live YouTube episode with Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, earlier today. They discussed everything from the dress he designed for her for the 2019 Met Gala to the emotional Valentino couture show she walked in that same year.

Towards the end of the interview, Piccioli brilliantly came through and asked Campbell to revisit the iconic quote just for giggles. "Check your lipstick before you come and talk to me, OK?" she obliged. "I've never done that before other than when I did it the first time! But for you, of course."

Campbell first threw the shady jab at Coco Rocha in an episode of The Face, on which both women were judges. If you recall, Rocha was wearing a questionable shade of lilac lipstick that Campbell called out after a spat. Honestly, God bless Piccioli for giving us this during such trying times.

You can relive that iconic moment below, and catch Campbell every day on her YouTube channel for more episodes of No Filter With Naomi.