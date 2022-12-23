Miley and Dolly Parton Announce NYE Lineup

It’s Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's New Year; we’re all just ringing it in. Everyone’s favorite country pop friends will be welcoming in the New Year on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party television special airing live from Miami on NBC and Peacock on December 31. As if that wasn’t enough star power, the pair is bringing in reinforcements.

The full lineup for the concert special has been revealed, boasting big-name acts like Fletcher, Latto, Liily, Rae Sremmurd and Sia, all welcomed to the stage by our favorite godmother-goddaughter co-hosts Miley and Dolly.

But, much like Hannah Montana, there is more to Miley’s show than its musical chops. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will also host acts from comedians and Saturday Night Live castmates Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, as well as from New York-based comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy).

Will Miley revisit her acting roots? Will we see the fabled "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY" that's popped up in ads across Los Angeles and has appeared in Cyrus’s Spotify and Twitter bios?

Fans have also speculated over Miley and Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party performer Rae Sremmurd’s Instagram post with Miley and Mike Will Made — captioned “EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ” — pointing toward a return of the BANGERZ era and the producer that brought it upon us, Mike Will Made.

Whatever the show's surprise may be, Miley will definitely give Smilers something to smile about by the end of the night. Last year’s line-up included Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow and Saweetie.

While Miley and Dolly dial it up, this year CNN's New Year's coverage will be toning things down, taking a more sober approach to the night’s festivities.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party, executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Cyrus, will air from 10:30 PM to 12:30 AM live on NBC and Peacock.