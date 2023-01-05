Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation'

Less than a week after hosting one of the most talked-about New Year's Eve shows alongside her iconic godmother Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus stakes claim to 2023 being her year with the announcement of her forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation.

Contrary to its title, Cyrus' album arrives March 10 via Columbia Records, giving more than enough time for you to memorize your favorite songs for your spring break playlist or take it with you to endless summer bashes.

Described as "a love letter to LA," Endless Summer Vacation features an exciting roster of producers including Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson. She invites a whole new set of collaborators to craft the ode to her beloved city three years after the release of Plastic Hearts, which saw Cyrus fully embrace a new rock sound, even collaborating with the likes of Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

While there's no music to listen to yet, the album's stunning cover has been revealed. Cyrus sports a shiny black bodysuit and matching sunglasses while hanging onto a trapeze. The Brianna Capozzi-shot photo was done with no visual effects, and the end result is simple and powerful.

The album's recurring visual theme emphasizes Cyrus' strength as she finds herself through the pursuit of her physical and mental wellbeing. After a series of life changes such as a highly publicized divorce, the singer has found catharsis in a change of sound, fostering new relationships and making music.

If all of this sounds exciting, fans won't need to wait long for the first taste of Endless Summer Vacation. The album's first single, "Flowers," can be pre-saved here ahead of its January 13 release. The single, based on the short teasers uploaded to her YouTube, sound like it could be a minimalist and moody synth-pop scorcher.

Below, watch the powerful trailer for Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10 via Columbia Records.