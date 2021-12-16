As if there weren't already enough red flags about NFTs, Melania Trump is getting into the non-fungible token game.

In her first public move since her husband left office, the former first lady is venturing into the market with the launch of her new NFT platform. Powered by the banned alt-right social media app Parler, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will apparently go to support Trump's Be Best initiative and "assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology."

According to a press release, the first NFT, titled "Melania's Vision," will be a watercolor (or a digital copy of one?) of Melania's "cobalt blue eyes" by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and will come with an audio recording from Mrs.Trump featuring "a message of hope" and "an amulet to inspire." If that sounds enticing to you, (or maybe you happen to be looking for holiday gift for that special right wing cryptobro in the family) the NFT will be available for purchase from December 16 through December 31 and will cost roughly $150.

Given that NFTs carry about as much substance as an empty promise with very little accountability or transparency on the seller's part, it feels like a fitting, if surprisingly tech-savvy, fit for Trump. All that remains to be seen is whether those steely "cobalt" blues belong to Melania or her doppelgänger.