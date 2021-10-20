Twenty-year-old viral TikTok star PinkPantheress is famous for maintaining a shroud of secrecy, with videos that cleverly hide her appearance. The once faceless star, who rose to fame with the release of her summer hit single "Just For Me," is the latest to front Marc Jacobs' Heaven line

The London-based musician and film student, whose real name is still unknown, joins the likes of Gen-Z icons Bella Hadid and Iris Law as faces of the American designer's secondary label.

Holding a birthday cake with candles spelling "Heaven" and a Frankenstein-esque teddy bear, the producer-singer's first big fashion moment was shot by Larissa Hofmann and styled by Danielle Emerson.

In line with the punk-pop subculture aesthetic of the younger sibling brand, the photos seamlessly merge elements off PinkPantheress' genreless mixtape To Hell With It, which dropped October 15. With rave reviews — and counting Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, Grimes, and Jack Harlow as her fans — this is certainly not the last we'll be seeing of her.