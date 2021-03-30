Each year since 2014, the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers has bestowed winning grants to a group of talented and rising designers selected by some of the industry's most revered names. The Prize has helped accelerate the careers of many names you'll recognize, including Marine Serre and Thebe Magugu. Past runner-ups like Jacquemus, Hood by Air and Wales Bonner have all gone to do big things as well.

Last year's Prize was split evenly among the 8 finalists — including Peter Do, Tomo Koizumi and Casablanca — after the pandemic forced the selection committee to re-format its structure. For the first time this year, the public will get to vote on which of the 20 semi-finalists they want to see progress on LVMHPrize.com. Voting will take place from April 6 to April 11.

Among this year's class are some familiar names like Christopher John Rogers, who won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2019 and dressed Kamala Harris at this year's inauguration; Charles de Vilmorin, the 24-year-old gender-bending French designer who was just appointed creative director of Rochas; and Bianca Saunders, the London-based menswear designer whose collections celebrate her West Indian heritage.