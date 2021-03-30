Here is the full list of the 2021 LVMH Prize foe Young Fashion Designers semi-finalists:
AGR by Alicia Robinson, womenswear and menswear, British designer based in London
BIANCA SAUNDERS by Bianca Saunders, menswear, British designer based in London
CHARLES DE VILMORIN by Charles de Vilmorin, genderless collections, French designer based in Paris
CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS by Christopher John Rogers, womenswear, American designer based in New York
CONNER IVES by Conner Ives, womenswear, American designer based in London
FEDERICO CINA by Federico Cina, genderless collections, designer italian based in Sarsina
KIDSUPER by Colm Dillane, menswear, American designer based in New York
KIKA VARGAS by Kika Vargas, womenswear, Colombian designer based in Bogota
LAGOS SPACE PROGRAMME by Adeju Thompson, genderless collections, Nigerian designer based in Lagos
LUKHANYO MDINGI by Lukhanyo Mdingi, womenswear and menswear, South African designer based in Cape Town
MIDORIKAWA by Taku Midorikawa, genderless collections, Japanese designer based in Tokyo
NENSI DOJAKA by Nensi Dojaka, womenswear, Albanian designer based in London
POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) by Dongjoon Lim, menswear, South Korean designer based in Seoul
RENAISSANCE RENAISSANCE by Cynthia Merhej, womenswear, Lebanese designer based in Beyrouth
RIER by Andreas Steiner, genderless collections, Italian designer based in Paris
RUI by Rui Zhou, genderless collections, Chinese designer based in Shanghai
SAUL NASH by Saul Nash, menswear, British designer based in London
SHUTING QIU by Shuting Qiu, womenswear, Chinese designer based in Shanghai
TAAKK by Takuya Morikawa, menswear, Japanese designer based in Tokyo
WED by Amy Trinh and Evan Phillips, womenswear, British designers based in London