After kicking off her Solar Power tour with a successful opening night in Nashville, Tennessee, Lorde announced that she has to hit pause and postpone some U.S. shows until further notice.

The 25-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist wasn't able to go on for her show on Friday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. According to a statement given to WVIT, it was "physically impossible" for her to perform on stage.

"Connecticut — these past couple days I've been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn't sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tonight," she said. "I'm so, so sorry. I don't take postponing a show lightly."

Aside from the Connecticut show, Lorde also postponed her tour stop at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night. She wrote in an e-mail to fans, "I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able."

The tour is expected to continue on Monday in New York City, at the iconic Radio City Music Hall. Lorde will also be stopping over in Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, London, and Berlin.

Per Rolling Stone, the Connecticut and D.C. dates have now been moved to the newly-added second North American leg of her tour. The Connecticut show will be held on August 25 and D.C. on August 29. All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled concerts.

Solar Power is the New Zealand-born singer's third studio album, which she released back in August 2021. Since then, she's performed some of her singles live, but this tour is her first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.