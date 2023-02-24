With exactly a month until Lana Del Rey's ninth album officially drops, the mother of "sad girl" pop has revealed a surprising fact about her infamous feature (or lack thereof) on Taylor Swift's tenth studio album.

When it was announced by Swift via TikTok that track four of her Midnights album would feature Del Rey, fans of both artists were hysterical. The revelation of the pair’s collaboration was met with little to no surprise considering both artists have worked, and are personal friends, with singer and record producer Jack Antonoff.

However, upon the release of "Snow on the Beach," listeners were quick to notice that the feature was, in fact, not much of a feature at all, with Del Rey singing fewer than 20 words.

Immediately, the internet started poking fun at the track, with countless memes about Del Rey’s barely-there vocals going viral.

In a recent interview for Billboard promoting her much-anticipated album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Del Rey properly addressed the fanfare around the track and confessed that she had "no idea" that she was the only vocalist besides Swift featured.

Del Rey, who was honored as Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music Visionary, told the magazine that if she had known, she "would have sung the entire second verse like [Swift] wanted."

She went on to add that she "really liked that song" and that Swift "was very adamant" about featuring Del Rey on Midnights.

"My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production," Del Rey explained as a possible reason for her scarce vocals. "I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor."