The ever-expanding Kardashian-Jenner family just got bigger, with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott bringing home their second child on February 2.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand with the caption “💙 2/2/22." Arriving on an angel number day, and the day after Stormi’s birthday, it seems the stars aligned for the new baby, who was confirmed by a representative as a boy.

Jenner announced the pregnancy in September with a 90-second video on Instagram showing the family’s anticipation. From doctor’s visits with Scott, who continues to co-parent amid rumors of their rekindled romance, to birthday parties, the video highlights the family's excitement over Jenner's second child. Big-sister-to-be Stormi seemed particularly elated, ending the video with a kiss on the baby bump. We’re definitely looking forward to their coordinated brother-sister wardrobe.

Jenner and Scott have always shared their dream of a big family, and we’re glad to see it taking shape. A representative of Jenner shared that she's “has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again.”

Of course, with any Kardashian-Jenner announcement, comes fan speculation, and the internet is already swiftly sleuthing to uncover the baby’s name, which has yet to be revealed.

In the comments of the baby announcement Kris Jenner, and others chimed in with references to angels, giving fans the idea that the baby’s name may be “Angel,” which would be fitting for the baby born on 2/2/22.

Whatever the name may be, congratulations to Jenner and Scott on their new addition!